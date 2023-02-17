West Palm Beach veteran receives anonymous note, generous donation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After WPTV’s story about Randy Baker and his collapsing deck, the veteran has received an outpouring of support from the community.

In addition to receiving a new deck to accommodate his wheelchair and five new pairs of running shoes, Baker received an anonymous note from a grateful American.

“It says, dear Randy, my husband and I saw your segment on WPTV Saturday morning we wanted to take a moment and thank you from the bottom of our heart for your service to our great nation,” he said.

Wrapped up inside the letter of gratitude was another little packet.

“I opened it up and it had eight $100 bills,” he said.

The money is just enough to cover Baker’s monthly mortgage.

“After I read it, I remember just stopping and shaking my head thinking, did this just happen?” he said. “Whoever these people are, thank you so much for this.”

Baker is very thankful and the generous gestures remind him that there are still kind people on this earth.

“It just renews my faith in humanity. Of course, I thank the good Lord up above,” he said. I learned a long time ago, nothing happens by coincidence. We all are going to end up being in need. Do unto others and take care of your brother.”