West Palm Beach stabbing victim knifed in the right atrium of her heart, sister says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- It will be a long road to recovery for the woman attacked while riding her bike Sunday morning under the bridge along Flagler and Okeechobee Blvd.

According to her sister Barbara, she was stabbed in the right atrium of her heart.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was seen on surveillance video running into a parking garage across the street to hide.

Detectives say he ditched his camouflage hoodie nearby and is described as a 5’9-to-5'10 African American man, with a thin build and twists in his hair.

Barbara said: "Considering her injuries, she’s doing well.” She added that this has been “tough, really tough, and a shock,” for the family.

Barbara said she was in town from New York to help her sister but had to leave Wednesday. “She has wonderful friends around here from what I can see, and everyone’s been great. And I’m sure she’ll have a lot of help. Unfortunately, I don’t live so close and I have to leave right now but I will be back.”

The victim has an adult son who relies on her for care according to Barbara.

“I hope they do get him. And the police are working on it and hopefully, they will get him,” she said.