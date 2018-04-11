West Palm Beach stabbing victim knifed in the right atrium of her heart, sister says

Barbara said: "Considering her injuries, she’s doing well.” She added that this has been “tough, really tough, and a shock,” for the family.
Barbara said she was in town from New York to help her sister but had to leave Wednesday. “She has wonderful friends around here from what I can see, and everyone’s been great. And I’m sure she’ll have a lot of help. Unfortunately, I don’t live so close and I have to leave right now but I will be back.”
The victim has an adult son who relies on her for care according to Barbara.
“I hope they do get him. And the police are working on it and hopefully, they will get him,” she said.