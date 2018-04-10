Video released of West Palm Beach stabbing suspect: Police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police hope the release of surveillance video and an identifiable piece of clothing will lead to the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing a woman in West Palm Beach Sunday morning.

She was riding a bike along Flagler Drive and Okeechobee Boulevard, under the bridge, at about 11 a.m. when a man pushed her off the bicycle and stabbed her in an apparent robbery attempt.

Police say their investigation reveals the man hid in in the basement parking garage of 777 S. Flagler Drive after jumping over an eight-foot barbwire gate.

His camouflage sweatshirt/jacket was recovered nearby.

They describe the suspect as a black male, either in his 20s or 30s. He's 5-9 to 5-10, with a thin build, facial hair and small twists in his hair.

His eyes are yellowish in color and may indicate he suffers from jaundice.

Police say he was last seen in dark-colored pants and a white T-shirt walking south from Okeechobee Blvd., and South Dixie Highway around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Detectives Leon @ 561-822-1823 or O’Dea @ 561-822-1782 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-458-8477.

