West Palm Beach shooting prompts brief code yellow at U.B. Kinsey Elementary School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in West Palm Beach prompted a "very brief" code yellow at a school Tuesday, school officials said.

The shooting took place at about 1 p.m. near Ninth Street and Douglass Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a person was shot in the face and is in critical condition.

It's unclear was led up to the shooting.

Police in West Palm Beach investigate a shooting near Ninth Street and Douglass Avenue on Jan. 9, 2024.

The precautionary code yellow was put in place at U.B. Kinsey Elementary School, located at 800 11th St.

In a callout to parents and guardians, Principal Alexander Bembry said law enforcement activity off campus, in the surrounding neighborhood prompted the code yellow.

"All students are safe. We currently are operating with limited movement on campus and will proceed with a regularly scheduled day. I want to thank our School Police and staff for their dedication to making certain our campus remained secure," the callout said.

The School District of Palm Beach County says that a code yellow "establishes the limited movement of police, fire, and school crisis intervention team members ONLY. All other personnel shall shelter-in-place. Employees shall close window shades, ensure doors are locked, continue teaching or other activities, and await further instructions."

