West Palm Beach restaurants scramble to get bottled water for customers due to water advisory

West Palm Beach restaurants scrambled to get enough bottled water for customers after the city issued a drinking water advisory late Friday.
Many West Palm Beach businesses had to scramble late Friday night and early Saturday morning in order for them to have bottled water and bagged ice at each of their establishments for this busy Memorial holiday weekend.
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 29, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA — Many West Palm Beach businesses had to scramble late Friday night and early Saturday morning in order for them to have bottled water and bagged ice at each of their establishments for this busy Memorial holiday weekend. It's all because of the water advisory that was issued late Friday night.

Some restaurants along Clematis street like Lynora’s, drained all of their ice and brought in bags of ice and canned beverages so they can continue service and make their cocktails.

The owner of Lynora’s said they have a water filter system in place that should take out any bacteria as an additional precaution, and wishes restaurants would have gotten an alert from the city sooner than the way they did.

“ You never know when they threw it out. I think they have their own protocols on how they have to advise. but when it comes to the restaurant industry, it would be good to have a little bit of a heads up so we can prepare,” said Angelo Abbenate, owner of Lynora’s. “I think the filter system should really ensure all customers are going to be free from this algae that is going on right now.”

There were some restaurants in the downtown area that brought in crates of bottled water.

