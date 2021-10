WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An armed man attempting to break into a residence was shot by police overnight in West Palm Beach.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Sunset Road at 2:10 a.m.

According to police, officers began to talk to the man, who then lunged at them with a knife.

One officer shot the man.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

There is no word on the condition of the suspect.