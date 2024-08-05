Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach police search for endangered missing woman

Laura Willsey was last seen July 30th near 5211 Garden Ave., family says this is out of her character
WPBPD.png
Caleb Holder
West Palm Beach Police Dept searches for Laura Willsey.
WPBPD.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police officers need help in finding 56-year-old Laura Willsey.

Officials said she went missing on July 30 and was last seen from her home near 5211 Garden Ave.

WPTV spoke with Willsey’s family who said this is out of her character. They said Willsey doesn't have her heart medication and cell phone.

Willsey’s daughter Nichol Zapata adds she last spoke with her mom July 27. Zapata went to her mom’s house July 30 — after Willsey did not answer her calls.

Willsey' sister, Brenda Ainsburg, adds surveillance footage shows Willsey entering the home but not exiting — and calls this extremely strange.

Zapata said Willsey has three children and works at Lucite Clear Reflections, Inc. Zapata worries for her mother’s safety.

West Palm Beach police department is investigating the matter.

If you have any information regarding Willsey’s whereabouts, officials suggest contacting Crime Stoppers in Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.