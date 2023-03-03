Watch Now
West Palm Beach police officer chases down driver who crashed into patrol car

Wreck occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard at Congress Avenue
WPTV is at the scene of a police-involved crash on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 03, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach officer apprehended a driver who crashed into their patrol car Friday, police said.

The wreck happened at about 1 p.m. on Okeechobee Boulevard at the intersection with Congress Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said an officer, who was waiting at a red light, was hit by the driver.

That driver then tried to flee the scene, but Jachles said the officer was able to jump out of their wrecked vehicle and take the person into custody.

Police said the officer is OK, but their patrol car sustained significant damage.

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

