West Palm Beach police net 50 illegal guns, felony arrests in 30-day period

News conference to be held at 11 a.m.
West Palm Beach Police Department
WPTV
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 08, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is holding a news conference Thursday morning to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.

The briefing will be held at 11 a.m. outside the downtown police station.

Police said over a 30-day period that 50 illegal guns and felony arrests took place.

Mayor Keith James, Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg are expected to be among the people in attendance for Thursday's news conference.

