West Palm Beach police issue warning after teen fatally shot during filming of social media video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy in West Palm Beach last weekend.

Police said the teenager was with friends recording a video with a firearm when the gun went off.

WATCH BELOW: Parents urged to be 'vigilant & engaged' after teen killed

Fatal shooting has police urging parents to be 'vigilant & engaged'

Local resident Shaquelle Jacques expressed the impact of the tragedy.

"That's somebody's child, at the end of the day, that's crazy," Jacques said.

Authorities said the group was inside a home along Douglass Avenue, creating content for social media when the incident occurred.

Officers said one of the "multiple firearms" present accidentally discharged and struck the teenager, resulting in his death.

Jacques reflected on the emotional toll.

"It would mess me up mentally if I lost a friend at that young of an age," Jacques said.

Psychologist Elaine Rotenberg shared her concerns for the other teens who witnessed the fatal shooting, noting that they may be dealing with immense trauma.

"There'll be any multitude of reactions, including guilt, including fear, including anger, including the whole gamut, so what I think they're experiencing, I can't imagine," Rotenberg said.

In light of this incident, police are urging parents to be vigilant about their children's online and in-person activities.

"As we approach the end of the school year and the start of summer break, we urge all parents and guardians to remain vigilant and engaged with their children's activities — both online and in person," police said in a statement. "The presence of firearms in social gatherings among youth continues to pose a grave danger, particularly when mixed with unsupervised social media content creation."

Rotenberg emphasized the need for familial communication.

"Parents need to educate themselves about what their kids are doing. They need to talk to their kids," Rotenberg said.

Jacques indicated that he tries to keep his 10-year-old son away from social media.

"He really doesn't have any social media," Jacques said. "I try to keep them out of that type of lifestyle."

As many schools prepare to break for summer vacation, Rotenberg highlighted the importance for parents to engage with their children during this unstructured time.

"These are 14-year-old kids. The responsibility of grown-ups is to be that safe place that a kid can turn to," Rotenberg emphasized.

Questions remain about how the children obtained multiple firearms and whether any charges will be filed.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and updates will follow as new information becomes available.