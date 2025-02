WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police (WPBPD) are investigating a shooting incident Sunday at the 400 block of Hogans Street in the Pleasant City neighborhood.

According to police, a ShotsSpotter activation was received at around noon. Upon arrival, police found an adult male with a gunshot wound. They were transported as a trauma alert to St. Mary's Medical Center.

There is no known suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.