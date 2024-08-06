West Palm Beach Police Department investigating shooting 1 block away from National Night Out event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of State Street. Gunfire occurred at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday evening.

WPBPD Public Information Officer Mike Jachles says officers heard gunshots a block away from their National Night Out event and rushed over. The event is meant to promote police-community partnerships and camaraderie.

Officers have located the suspect’s vehicle and it was detained and two suspects are being questioned.

Police say the victim was shot in the right leg and left arm and an officer assisted the victim with tourniquets. The victim was then taken to St. Mary’s trauma center and is in serious condition.

Officers add this is an isolated & targeted incident.

The West Palm Beach National Night Out event is happening at 18th and Tamarind until 10 p.m.

At the family-friendly, free National Night Out event, back-to-school backpacks will be given away and kids can play in a bounce house, and families can enjoy food and dance to a D.J.

National Night Out began in 1984 in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, PA. In four decades of NNO, 38 million neighbors have participated in 17,000 communities around the United States.