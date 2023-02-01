West Palm Beach police chief to address policing concerns at town hall meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's police chief will speak about a variety of topics and concerns during a forum Tuesday evening following Tyre Nichol's death in Memphis.

Frank Adderley spoke with WPTV Tuesday afternoon before the town hall meeting about the importance of having this dialogue with the community.

The news, the pain and the anger about the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is inescapable. The alleged actions of the five officers involved was felt in West Palm Beach.

Adderley is being asked to address the concerns in a forum at New Bethel Baptist Church.

“They asked I come into their bible study tonight and have a discussion," he said. "What are we doing here in West Palm Beach to address concerns similar to what would happen if it was here in our city.”

Earlier this month, Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. What followed was a brutal beating by five now fired police officers. The incident is renewing conversations about police reform.

Adderley said if anyone has a grievance against an officer in his department there are ways to be heard.

“If it's a very minor thing that can be handled by the officer’s supervisor, then that process takes place,” he said.

If it's something serious, where it could be criminal in nature or misconduct that could head to termination or suspension, then Adderley is involved.

“Then obviously we're going to send that to internal affairs. Internal affairs report directly to me and I’m the person who makes the determination as to what the discipline is going to be,” he said. “My recommendation goes to our city administrator who either proves or disapproves it.”

Conversations about the state of the West Palm Beach Police Department brings differing opinions.

“I think they protect us well and we need them,” a resident said.

“I think they all need to be fired and hire new people,” another resident said.

Adderley said he needs the community to work with the department.

“We need to come together as a group of people, saying how do we make things better for our city,” he said.

Tuesday evening's town hall meeting is being held at New Bethel Baptist Church.