Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday.

The focus of the discussion will be on the recent fatal police beating in Memphis that claimed the life of Tyre Nichols.

"I threw this at him, and he says, 'Philpart, I am so ready to do this, I am so ready,'" pastor Toby Philpart said about his conversation with the chief.

WPTV Pastor Toby Philpart speaks about why he decided to hold the town hall meeting with the West Palm Beach police chief.

The meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church just north of downtown West Palm Beach.

"I really want to do more to help the community," Philpart said. "I think that's the chief's goal. This is not about helping the police as much as the end goal of bettering the community."

Since Friday's release of the body camera and security camera video of the beating, Philpart said many members of his church are feeling frustrated and looking for answers.

"That is not how all police officers are, however, we have to communicate because perception is reality among most people in our community, if they feel that's how police are, we better talk about this a lot more."