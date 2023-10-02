West Palm Beach Police Athletic League to receive assistance following sudden shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An afterschool child care program in Palm Beach County that abruptly closed its doors last week is receiving some much-needed assistance.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) of West Palm Beach said in a Monday statement that they have partnered with the Salvation Army Community Center and the Youth Empowerment Center in Pleasant City to provide immediate assistance.

Alexis Lockhart, the executive director of PAL, said the program is still closed be will reopen in the future.

Parents were surprised last week when the program suddenly locked its doors, leaving families searching for afterschool care.

One parent said the nonprofit organization provided no water or food for kids in months.

The West Palm Beach Police Department supports the program with funding and staffing.

According to the PAL of West Palm Beach's latest tax filing, it made more than $100,000 in 2021. Documents said the nonprofit serves around 100 kids. Staff said they now serve about 30 kids.

Read the full statement from PAL that was released Monday: