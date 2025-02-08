West Palm Beach police arrest 16-year-old accused of accidentally shooting 19-year-old friend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A grieving mother surrounded by family will get some small amount of closure after her 19-year-old son Christian Tavares was shot and killed back in September.

West Palm Beach police say on Sept. 16, 2024, Tavares was accidentally shot by his 16-year-old friend while hanging out with friends. Investigators say the 16-year-old tossed the gun on I-95 as the group tried to rush him to a hospital, before they eventually got into a wreck near Lantana Road.

Tonight, the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) tell us that 16-year-old has been arrested and faces charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Through tears, mother Kathy Maldonado spoke with us about how it feels now that her son’s alleged killer is behind bars.

“Do you feel as though you have closure?” asked WPTV’s Michael Hoffman.

“No,” responded Maldonado. “I’m never gonna have him again. He's gone.”

But through that grief, the family is grateful that the investigation is finally over.

“Finally,” said Maldonado. “Thank you to the West Palm Beach police that helped."

"They worked really hard on the case, and we appreciate everything," said a family member.

WPTV The family of Christian Tavares speaks at the West Palm Beach Police Department on Feb. 7, 2025.

The tragic accident happened just weeks away from Tavares’ college graduation, as he was hoping to start his dream of being a mechanic.

“He wasn't a street kid,” said Maldonado. “He was always home. He was a gamer. He just went out that night because his friend called him to see the new car they bought. And he never came back.”

Maldonado says if something were to come out of this awful situation, it’s for any parents or kids watching this story to learn something.

“What do you hope people learn from this situation?” asked Hoffman.

“[Guns are] not toys,” said Maldonado. "Like these kids think they're cool, just to go buy a gun and just have it, and look what happens. And the parents should talk to their kids about gun awareness.”

Due to the suspect’s age we will not be releasing their name.