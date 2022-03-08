West Palm Beach police arrest 10-time convicted felon in drug bust

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Police in West Palm Beach said Tuesday they have arrested a Riviera Beach man and an associate from Fort Lauderdale in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in the city.

Authorities said in a written statement that the person from Riviera Beach that was arrested is a 10-time convicted felon.

Investigators said the drug sales were occurring in the north end of West Palm Beach and preyed on addicts and the homeless.

Police have not released the names of the people arrested but said they will hold a news conference to share more details.

