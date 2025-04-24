West Palm Beach officers' union says 'city not properly funding' agency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The union for West Palm Beach police officers is responding to a WPTV report on some violent cases not being assigned investigators due to personnel shortages.
The Fraternal Order of Police blames the city for not properly funding the police department.
The union said in a written statement that staffing hasn't grown with the city's population.
Staffing shortage led to West Palm Beach police not investigating some cases
It also said it agrees with the staffing shortage identified in a consultant report that WPTV obtained.
The union said this has fatigued officers, and it supports the new chief's efforts to improve the department.
Read the full statement from the union below, regarding the 89-page report:
"The Fraternal Order of Police agrees with many of the challenges identified by the Colina Group report. Many of the problems identified by the report are the result of the city not properly funding the agency."
"Approved staffing numbers have not grown with the city resulting in exorbitant overtime expenditures to provide service to the community. The FOP is concerned how this has fatigued officers and affected morale."
"A serious financial commitment by the city is needed to address the issues identified by the report."
"The report affirms the need for effective policies and procedures that are enforced equitably and fairly to boost morale, as well as revitalize the spirit of the men and women who proudly wear the uniform."
"We will continue to support the chief’s efforts to level up our police department and restoring our reputation as one of the finest police forces to work for in the state."