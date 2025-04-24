West Palm Beach officers' union says 'city not properly funding' agency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The union for West Palm Beach police officers is responding to a WPTV report on some violent cases not being assigned investigators due to personnel shortages.

The Fraternal Order of Police blames the city for not properly funding the police department.

The union said in a written statement that staffing hasn't grown with the city's population.

Staffing shortage led to West Palm Beach police not investigating some cases

It also said it agrees with the staffing shortage identified in a consultant report that WPTV obtained.

The union said this has fatigued officers, and it supports the new chief's efforts to improve the department.

Read the full statement from the union below, regarding the 89-page report: