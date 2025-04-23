West Palm Beach officer taken to hospital after crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An officer with the West Palm Beach Police Department was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a crash.

The wreck happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of N. Flagler Drive and 36th Street.

At the time of the crash, police said the officer was "responding to a fire and was traveling northbound on Poinsettia Avenue with lights and sirens activated, when a vehicle heading westbound on 36th Street collided with the officer's vehicle".

The officer involved was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passengers of the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

This news comes less than a week after another West Palm Beach officer was hospitalized while responding to an incident. On Friday, April 18, a hit-and-run crash resulted in an officer being taken to a hospital and treated with minor injuries.