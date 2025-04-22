West Palm Beach officer injured in hit-and-run crash, police investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left an officer injured Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when WPBPD officers were responding to a crash along the 1900 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. One officer was entering his marked patrol vehicle when a white SUV hit his car, throwing the officer to the ground.

The driver of the SUV reversed and left the scene. The car was last seen heading northbound on I-95.

The officer was transported to a hospital and treated with minor injuries.