West Palm Beach officer helps homeless woman find food, shelter and hope

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer's act of kindness was captured on body camera footage, showing how he helped a homeless woman get back on her feet by providing food, shelter and assistance with getting a new ID.

Officer Gesner Michel, who has been with the West Palm Beach Police Department for seven years, encountered a woman down on her luck on Tuesday when she was walking around looking for work but struggling to get basic needs met.

"I live by paying it forward," Michel said. "It's not just the job title for me."

The body camera footage showed the woman explaining her situation to the officer.

"I thought maybe I could walk around and get a job, but I can't seem to get anything done," she said.

Michel's response was immediate and compassionate.

"We're going to get you some food. OK, it's on me today. I feel good today. You're making me happy, so I'm going to make you even more happy," Michel told her.

Michel helped get her a meal, obtain a new ID and even found her a place to sleep for the night.

"At least, you know, we got a bed, right? Did I not say we were gonna get something," Michel said in the body camera footage.

Michel said his new friend was grateful and surprised that he took the time to help her.

"She was just so grateful. She was surprised, you know, that I took the time to help her, and I told her it was not a problem. It's normal for me," Michel said.

For Michel, helping people is what drives him to work each day.

"You wake up every morning and you know you're meeting new people, and you get a chance to give people hope," Michel said.

We asked him what hope means to him.

"Hope is giving someone that extra boost, that extra chance, you know, just to say, 'Hey, it's not that bad.' I just hope things get better. I know things will get better," Michel said.

The officer's work with her isn't finished. He said his next step is helping her find employment.

"She says she's a really good waitress, so if anyone in West Palm Beach would like to kind of hire somebody, she'll be ready," Michel said.

Michel said he'll continue being ready to help the next person who needs that extra boost.

