West Palm Beach nonprofit helping entrepreneurs start a business

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach nonprofit is once again helping entrepreneurs reach their goals. Inside 1909, a collaborative working space in downtown West Palm Beach is where you’ll find entrepreneurs from around the county.

“It's not just the space, it’s the connections between the people,” Ryan Walden said.

Walden oversees the non-profit’s accelerator program.

“We create this system by which people are actually incentivized to help each other which creates even more efficiencies in the group,” he said.

The free mentorship program lasts 6 months and includes immersive activities and workshops to help entrepreneurs. Walden says they are looking for a diverse group of around 10-15 founders who want to make a positive impact.

“Really anybody who has a business that’s beyond the idea stage,” Walden said. “We are not looking for napkin ideas. We want somebody who is taking this seriously and put a lot of thought into it.”

Greg Barbosa is the founder of Help Carol.

“Help Carol teaches baby boomers technology,” he said.

Barbosa said last year’s accelerator program helped get his boomer business, booming.

“The accelerator program for me really allowed me to set time away to focus on myself and my business and bet on myself instead of just following the trends and what was happening,” Barbosa said.

The deadline to apply to the accelerator program is May 21. Click here to sign up.

