West Palm Beach neighborhood holds peace walk to spur change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A peace walk. It's a stroll the residents of the Pinewood Park neighborhood in West Palm Beach say is needed to spur change.

"What we feel in this neighborhood on the north end of the city is that we're not heard very well," Denise Barnes said.

Barnes has lived there for 29 years. She said her diverse community faces quality of life issues that need to be addressed.

"Code issues, housing issues, crime, prostitution, and that's an ongoing deal," she said.

Before the walk locals were treated to hot dogs, popcorn, water, and fellowship.

But they were also briefed by West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley on what his department is doing to fight crime.

"It's not falling on deaf ears, we're in the midst of doing an operation, Operation Clean Sweep. We've arrested about 30 individuals that are involved in open drug sales and prostitution in this area. When our community calls, we're going to respond to them," Adderley said.

Todd Wilson

Barnes said every little bit helps to promote security and safety in the Pinewood Park neighborhood.

"I love the area," she said.

