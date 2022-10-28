West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The victim later died at the scene.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victim had an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the night and left the house.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. to retrieve some belongings and the dispute resumed between the couple.

Jachles said the girlfriend told detectives she heard four gunshots from inside the house after the victim left.

When she went outside, she said she saw a man wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask running toward nearby railroad tracks.

Police said their investigation identified George Harris IV, 20, Riviera Beach, as a suspect in the killing.

Harris was later located in Hinesville, Georgia, and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.