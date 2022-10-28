Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia

George Harris IV accused of killing man in April
George Harris IV, West Palm Beach murder suspect from April 27, 2022
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
George Harris IV faces a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man on April 27, 2022.
George Harris IV, West Palm Beach murder suspect from April 27, 2022
Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 11:12:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The victim later died at the scene.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victim had an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the night and left the house.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. to retrieve some belongings and the dispute resumed between the couple.

Jachles said the girlfriend told detectives she heard four gunshots from inside the house after the victim left.

When she went outside, she said she saw a man wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask running toward nearby railroad tracks.

Police said their investigation identified George Harris IV, 20, Riviera Beach, as a suspect in the killing.

Harris was later located in Hinesville, Georgia, and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms