Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach mayor to give update on Racial & Ethnic Equality Taskforce

items.[0].image.alt
Kaan Pala/WPTV
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James speaks to WPTV about the city's preparations ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 09:07:21-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's mayor will give an update on his Task Force for Racial and Ethnic Equality at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

You can watch Mayor Keith James speak live in this article and on our Facebook page.

James announced the task force in July as many protests about policing and racial equality happened around the country and in West Palm Beach.

The task force consists of 11 local leaders who will work to strengthen race relations in West Palm Beach.

The task force, made up of leaders from the African-American and Hispanic communities, law enforcement, State Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office, and more, has three goals:

  • Examine the history of racial and ethnic inequities in West Palm Beach
  • Look at best practices to address systemic patterns of racial and ethnic disparities
  • Adopt policy changes to improve racial equality
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right