West Palm Beach mayor to give update on Racial & Ethnic Equality Taskforce

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's mayor will give an update on his Task Force for Racial and Ethnic Equality at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

James announced the task force in July as many protests about policing and racial equality happened around the country and in West Palm Beach.

The task force consists of 11 local leaders who will work to strengthen race relations in West Palm Beach.

The task force, made up of leaders from the African-American and Hispanic communities, law enforcement, State Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office, and more, has three goals:

