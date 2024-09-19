West Palm Beach man turns $3 into $3 million playing Mega Millions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday that a West Palm Beach man turned $3 into $3 million in a Mega Millions drawing last year.

Officials said Jose Duran, 62, of West Palm Beach, claimed the big prize after his winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers and included the Megaplier option, which tripled his winnings. This was from a drawing held on April 11, 2023.

Duran purchased his winning ticket from Supermercados El Bodegon grocery store located at 4704 Forest Hill Blvd. near West Palm Beach.

The retailer received a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday. The current jackpot is an estimated $47 million.