West Palm Beach man runs in New York City marathon to support brain injury victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man participated in the New York City marathon on Sunday to help support brain injury victims.

John Gibson, 31, said that back in March 2020 he suffered head trauma after falling while running. He explains that he tripped over a fire hydrant and suffered a concussion. His recovery journey lasted eight months.

Fast forward to Sunday when Gibson ran the marathon to raise money for the charity Brain Injury Association of New York state to help support other victims.

"I felt like I had overcome a lot and just being able to run and to support a cause to help others find some of the resources that I found to be really helpful," Gibson said. "I was overwhelmed with emotion for sure."

He described the race as an emotional experience years after recovering. Gibson raised $3,900 that will go toward advocacy, resources and services for those impacted by brain injuries.