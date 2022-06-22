West Palm Beach man looking for lost rooster finds skeletal human remains

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in an empty lot.

A police department spokesman said a resident searching for his lost rooster around 6 p.m. Tuesday found the remains in the 1400 block of North Sapodilla Avenue.

"While they were out going through this vacant lot, came across what looked like a bone sticking out of the dirt, kicked it, and it appeared to be a human skull," said Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

West Palm Beach police speak about skeletal human remains

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene Tuesday evening and recovered the skull, along with human arm bones.

"It's too soon to tell how long the remains have been here," Jachles said. "It appears that they were buried. Some of the remains were buried in a shallow dirt area."

Police said it's too early to identify the gender or whether there was any trauma on the person's body.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is being assisted by forensic anthropologists at Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, and homicide detectives are also involved in the investigation.

WPTV Skeletal human remains found in the 1400 block of North Sapodilla Avenue in West Palm Beach on June 21, 2022.

Jachles said crews plan to continue searching and digging throughout the day Wednesday to see if there are any other remains.

"The remains are buried in the dirt. Don't know if it's a shallow grave," Jachles said. "Whether all the remains were together, or they could be scattered over an area."

Police added they're going to be checking local missing persons databases in an effort to identify the remains.