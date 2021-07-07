West Palm Beach man grieves loss of beloved grandmother in Surfside building collapse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Scary to think about the video of the building collapse. That section that first fell, that's where my grandmother lived," Christopher Ramsey said.

Magaly Delgado lived on the 9th floor.

Ramsey said his parents heard the news watching the Today Show while out of town.

"That's when they called me and my brother to let us know. 'Hey, just so you are aware Abi's condo collapsed.' Abi is what we called my grandmother," he said.

Ramsey said by the following Monday he was at the site in Surfside. He said he saw a big mound of rock that used to be a twelve-story building.

"I came to a strong realization even though we have hope to find the people, how they're going to find the people is not going to be the way we remembered these people," he said.

But his family's prayers were answered. Abi's body was found intact. Ramsey said grandma was a jewel.

"She was a very strong woman, she had a very strong personality, a little bit of no filter but with a lot of respect. She appreciated the finer things in life," he said.

Ramsey said his relationship with his grandmother wasn't always easy but they worked on it.

"I'm so glad that we were able to get to this place before an incident like this happened where if we didn't get to this place my one regret would be that I wasn't in a good place with my grandmother," he said.

Ramsey said his family will have funeral services for Magaly "Abi" Delgado at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Miami Beach.

