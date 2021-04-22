Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach man facing second-degree murder charge after fatal fight

items.[0].image.alt
AP GraphicsBank
wptv-handcuffs
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:53:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a man earlier this month.

On April 7, 2021, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a fight between two men in the 4000 block of Venus Avenue in West Palm Beach.

One of the men was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

The injured man died from his injuries on April 16, 2021.

After further investigation detectives found probable cause to arrest the aggressor, Steven Wolff.

Wolff was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right