West Palm Beach man facing second-degree murder charge after fatal fight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a man earlier this month.

On April 7, 2021, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a fight between two men in the 4000 block of Venus Avenue in West Palm Beach.

One of the men was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

The injured man died from his injuries on April 16, 2021.

After further investigation detectives found probable cause to arrest the aggressor, Steven Wolff.

Wolff was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.