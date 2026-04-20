West Palm Beach man arrested for chasing stranger with knife after high-five on Clematis Street

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man believed to be involved in a late-night incident on Clematis Street that led to officers drawing weapons has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

West Palm Beach police draw weapons during late-night incident involving homeless man

According to West Palm Beach police, a man identified as Christopher Jones was walking east on Clematis St. early Saturday morning, giving passersby high-fives, when he gave one to Jeffrey Morant, 39, who was sitting in front of Clematis Social.

Morant, who police say was armed with a pocket knife, began yelling at and chasing Jones. The man was able to find officers in the 200 block of Clematis St., and they detained Morant.

Morant told officers that he had told Jones to stay back, but he gave him a high-five anyway; he says he then started to feel "weird" and believed Jones had exposed him to a chemical substance.

Bystander video recorded early Saturday, just before 2 a.m., shows Jones being chased by the suspect, before quickly taking cover behind the officers. City surveillance cameras captured Jones attempting to escape from Morant, who is holding an object in his left hand.

Morant is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and is being held at Palm Beach County Jail.