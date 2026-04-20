VIDEO: Police draw weapons during late-night chase on Clematis Street in West Palm

A late-night incident on Clematis Street over the weekend ended with West Palm Beach police drawing their weapons after a man was chased by another individual believed to be homeless.

Video obtained from early Saturday morning, just before 2 a.m., shows a man being chased before quickly taking cover behind officers.

Witnesses said words were exchanged between the two men. Moments later, the man doing the chasing dropped what appeared to be a weapon when confronted by officers.

It remains unclear what sparked the situation, and answers are still being sought from law enforcement.

Residents who frequently spend time on Clematis Street said the video is concerning, but not entirely a shock.

"We’ve lived here for about 10 years so we’ve seen a lot of crazy," Alexiah Brown said. "I’m not surprised," Brown said.

Other residents and nearby businesses said they would like to see more enforcement and help for those in need. Reports show the city has been actively working to house those experiencing homelessness through downtown partnerships, with 380 housed in 2025.

"There’s definitely a lot of homeless around here," Angelique Jager said. "It’s still no surprise that these things do happen. At the same time though, within seconds somebody is going to be next to you, helping you and making you feel safe," Jager said.

Locals noted that law enforcement and security typically keep a close eye on the area late at night.

"The police are here but also the security people do a wonderful job," Jim Mitchell said. "I feel safe late at night. I’m out sometimes at 2 in the morning."

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