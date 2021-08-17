Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach library launching new community cookbook

Community can submit recipes
items.[0].image.alt
MANDEL PUBLIC LIBRARY
cooking.PNG
Posted at 10:08 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 22:08:05-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is launching a new community cookbook and now you can share your own favorite recipes with the community.

The cookbook will be printed in October and you can share your recipes until Aug 31.

If you want to send your favorite recipe, you must include the ingredients, instructions, and even add a favorite memory to go with your recipe.

A digital copy of the cookbook will be available at the library blog starting in October.

To submit your recipe, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.