West Palm Beach GreenMarket to see increased security after New Orleans terrorist attack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach officials are taking measures to increase public safety and security at the downtown GreenMarket beginning Saturday.

Police held a news conference at the Centennial Fountain on Friday morning to lay out the details.

Beginning at 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday, vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the following streets in the area surrounding the GreenMarket:



North and South Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

South Dixie Highway (U.S. Highway 1) from just south of Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

North and South Olive Avenue from just south of Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

North and South Narcissus Avenue from just south of Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

Police said the enhanced security will not affect off-street parking in the downtown area.

Free parking during market hours will remain in the City Center, Clematis and Sapodilla garages (now 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) The Banyan and Evernia garages will remain $5 for an all-day rate.

Only the Banyan Boulevard entrances to the two garages will be open. Access to South Dixie Highway will be closed.

The Clematis Street Garage, located just west of Quadrille Boulevard, is not affected by enhanced security.

The city is also extending the GreenMarket's hours to 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Additionally, the market will add an extra day in the spring and will conclude for the season on Saturday, April 26.

The extra security comes after a deadly terrorist attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans where 14 people were killed by a Texas man driving a speeding truck on Bourbon Street.