West Palm Beach GreenMarket opens applications for vendors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are only a few weeks left in this year's West Palm Beach GreenMarket.

However, the city is already looking for vendors this fall.

The downtown, open-air market offers fresh fruit, produce, plants and other goods from local businesses Saturdays along the city's waterfront.

Next fall's GreenMarket will begin Oct. 2 and run through April 16, 2022.

The city is currently looking to fill up more than 90 spots for vendors.

Vendors can fill out an application here.

This spring's GreenMarket will conclude April 17 before returning in the fall.