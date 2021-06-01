West Palm Beach drinking water advisory continues as more tests conducted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's drinking water advisory will continue.

Mayor Keith James said Tuesday morning that more water samples will be sent to a lab for testing to determine the the toxicity level of the city's main water supply.

The results from those test are expected to be available by Thursday.

Palm Beach County This map shows the different utility service areas in Palm Beach County. The green area services West Palm Beach and the orange area services Palm Beach.

It's still unclear when the current water advisory will be lifted.

James said he is "cautiously optimistic" the water situation will be over the end of the week.

In the meantime, water distribution efforts will continue at Gaines Park.

The city is prepared to hand out thousands of bottles of water to residents Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A water advisory hotline has also been activated for home-bound residents who need water delivered to their home.

The number to call is 561-822-2222.