West Palm Beach doctor provides medical aid in disaster-stricken Jamaica

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica with winds of 185 mph, causing billions in damage.

At least 45 people died from the storm, and countless others needed medical attention.

WATCH BELOW: Doctor provides medical aid in disaster-stricken Jamaica

West Palm Beach doctor helps victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

Dr. Chauncey Crandall of West Palm Beach had been to Jamaica on medical missions before. Days after Melissa hit the island, he returned to help those affected by the storm.

He witnessed firsthand the devastating aftermath of what he described as looking "like a nuclear bomb went off" when he arrived in Jamaica to provide medical aid.

Crandall took on the challenge of treating patients and practicing medicine without electricity or internet connection in buildings without roofs. Initially, he treated those with cuts and broken bones, but soon encountered patients with different ailments.

"Respiratory problems because many families are living under one roof. So, these are all difficult issues to deal with because the destruction is widespread," Crandall said.

Crandall, who has his own practice in West Palm Beach, traveled to Jamaica with Operation Blessing, a Christian organization that aids communities after disasters.

He said he was motivated by the need and desperation of the people of an island nation he loves.

The recovery process will likely take Jamaica years to complete, but Crandall believes the people have the spirit, courage and faith necessary to pull through.

"The one thing that I will recognize that gave me hope is this. They said, 'If you have life and you have God, you have everything that you need,'" Crandall said.

