West Palm Beach couple enjoys ballroom dancing in their 90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach couple is living proof that age is nothing but a number. Two seniors are inspiring us to laugh and love more.

"We're the babies of the group. I'm 69 and I'm 64." said Alan Huber and Marcia Brito.

The husband and wife are regulars at Ballroom Dancing for Seniors at the Greenacres Community Center. On Tuesdays you'll find them on the dance floor.

"We come here to dance but the people are incredible," said Alan.

He and Marcia happily acknowledge the stars of this ballroom are their friends Clarence and Alice Stern, 95 and 94 years old.

"That's the best story I've seen in my life," said Marcia.

Their story began in 1945. Clarence, known as CS, was leaving the Navy after his WWII service. Alice had just moved back home to Connecticut in time to celebrate her 18th birthday.

WPTV

"My sister invited him, she met him the night before at a dance. Come to my home my sister is having a birthday party and that's how we met," said Alice.

Clarence said he was persistent "It wasn't easy, but I won her over."

"My mother would say 'be nice to him, don't make him cry, you're breaking his heart," said Alice.

When we asked if they thought they'd be married for the next 73 years, Alice jumped in and said, "I didn't think I would be alive that long."

Alice and CS married in 1948. Three children and a lifetime of memories later their friends say..."They still look at each other like they're teenagers in love."

Alice and Clarence Stern

"I can't imagine being without him or him without me," said Alice.

Part of their secret for a long and healthy life is simple. "We dance, and we always have a good attitude, we always laugh...we do cha cha's, rumbas, tango...you name the ballroom dance we can do it."

Alan said, "the energy from them is just so incredible."

It's obvious CS leads on the dance floor but at home, it's a different story. "I lead him I'm the boss," said Alice.

They also dress in tune, an idea they say started when they began ballroom dancing. "We have the same colors, and we have the same things to wear," said Alice.

"They're our role models," said Alan.

WPTV

The star couple left us with this piece of advice, "I just pray that they observe and realize it can be done. I hope they will take this as role model and when they’re in their 90’s that they’ll have the same feeling for each other, the same respect, the same whatever you need to make a nice, wonderful marriage."