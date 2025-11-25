West Palm Beach considers major waterfront upgrades; lane reduction on Flagler sparks debate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach leaders are taking a close look at major changes to the downtown waterfront as part of the city’s new “Your Waterfront Your Way” plan — and one proposed idea is already getting strong reactions from residents.

A newly released 89-page report calls the city’s waterfront underused, poorly designed, and in need of significant upgrades. Among the biggest recommendations: reducing Flagler Drive from four lanes to two to make room for expanded bike and pedestrian paths.

The idea has residents split.

Ed Goulart, who moved to West Palm Beach less than a year ago, says the waterfront already feels just right.

“I always take pictures and send it to my family, make them a little bit jealous from back home,” he said.

“I'm fairly new to West Palm, and I think it's perfect the way it is.”

But the city argues the space could serve the community better. The plan outlines more shade, a redesigned seawall, new multi-use paths, and even the creation of a waterfront department and “waterfront czar.” Consultants say these changes could transform how people experience downtown.

For longtime Flagler residents like Sherry Eckstein, the biggest concern is traffic.

“The traffic on Flagler over the five years I've lived here has gotten progressively worse,” she said.

“It's a gorgeous waterfront. I want people to be able to enjoy it, but not at the risk of terrible traffic and congestion.”

Others, like Annie Barbiero, welcome the lane reduction and hope it calms what they see as out-of-control speeding.

“Those speed limit signs as a joke, because everybody just speeds. It's wild. This is like the Wild West, really,” she said.

“So, yeah, shrink it. Make people walk, make them take the circuit, make them take a water taxi, force them to get some exercise. Why does everybody have to drive everywhere?”

Nothing in the plan is final. Commissioners and Mayor Keith James say they’re cautiously optimistic about improvements such as adding shade for events and establishing a waterfront czar. When — or if — construction begins remains unclear.

