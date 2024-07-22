West Palm Beach City Hall evacuated due to investigation, fire official says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach City Hall has been evacuated on Monday morning because of some type of investigation, authorities said.

According to the West Palm Beach Fire Department, the entire building, located at 401 Clematis Street, has been evacuated.

No other information about the investigation has been released.

WPTV Emergency crews respond to West Palm Beach City Hall, located at 401 Clematis Street, on July 22, 2024.

WPTV journalist Michael Hoffman said there are multiple fire responders — including a HAZMAT truck, police and fire units, and at least one ambulance — around City Hall.

>> Download the free WPTV mobile app for updates on this breaking news throughout the day.