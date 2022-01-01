West Palm Beach Bomb Squad investigates item in abandoned vehicle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found in an abandoned vehicle on the southbound I-95 exit to Belvedere Road.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. the driver of a vehicle lost control on the exit ramp and entered a ditch of water.

The driver left the scene.

When Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrived and the vehicle was being retrieved, an item appearing to be similiar to a "smoke grenade or flash bang" was spotted inside the vehicle.

The bomb squad is investigating the item and the exit ramp remains closed.

FHP made contact with the driver, who is from Mississippi.

The driver advised that he left the scene because he was not sure he needed to make contact with authorities and left to arrange for a wrecker.

The driver told Troopers that he did have a smoke grenade in his vehicle as he used to serve in the Army.