West Palm Beach becoming hub for technology companies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Downtown West Palm Beach is making a name for itself in the tech world with more companies choosing South Florida over Silicon Valley.

Amid the construction dust, there is a humming tech world in west palm beach coming to life.

“Launching a technology company here was challenging. Back in 2010, 2011, the talent pool wasn’t here,” said Nick Coleman, the CEO of Ship Sticks.

Coleman’s company ships oblong sports and leisure equipment like golf clubs.

Now in 2018, he says the talent pool is “light years different.”

“We couldn’t have launched this business in another city," said Coleman.

HotelPlanner.com moved to West Palm Beach from San Diego in 2010.

“We are primarily known for booking groups into hotels in 28 different languages all around the world,” said co-founder and CIO John Prince. “We came to the point where we realized that California wasn’t the place where we saw a future.”

HotelPlanner said they moved to South Florida to save on taxes, and the Eastern time zone was more friendly to their international market.

“We actually drove around the whole state and decided that Palm Beach County had the best balance of corporate environment, great lifestyle being near the water and seemed very up and coming,” said Prince.

Overall employment in West Palm Beach has doubled the national average over the last six years. In that same time frame, the tech cluster has grown by 24 percent.

“If we were a company in San Francisco, we would be one of hundreds or thousands of tech companies. No one would give us any attention. Here, I feel like we get a little more recognition from the city and the government,” said Prince.