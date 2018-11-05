West Palm Beach becoming hub for technology companies

“We are primarily known for booking groups into hotels in 28 different languages all around the world,” said co-founder and CIO John Prince. “We came to the point where we realized that California wasn’t the place where we saw a future.”
HotelPlanner said they moved to South Florida to save on taxes, and the Eastern time zone was more friendly to their international market.
“We actually drove around the whole state and decided that Palm Beach County had the best balance of corporate environment, great lifestyle being near the water and seemed very up and coming,” said Prince.
Overall employment in West Palm Beach has doubled the national average over the last six years. In that same time frame, the tech cluster has grown by 24 percent.
“If we were a company in San Francisco, we would be one of hundreds or thousands of tech companies. No one would give us any attention. Here, I feel like we get a little more recognition from the city and the government,” said Prince.