West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds

The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 02, 2023
Hundreds of vendors spent the Thursday setting up their booths both inside and outside the expo center displaying everything from jewelry to furniture to wall hangings.

Organizers said the event draws people from across the state and right here in Palm Beach County. Linda Friend said she’s been coming to the festival for more than 20 years.

“it’s like a treasure hunt. There’s always lots of pretty things to see here,” she said. “Even if you don’t have a whole lot of money to buy a lot of diamonds and jewelry, and

you can also buy other little items, little trinkets of all sorts.”

The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival runs Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

