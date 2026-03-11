West Palm Beach advocates celebrate new funding to improve health equity and breast cancer awareness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local advocates, healthcare providers, and community leaders gathered at Space Connect in West Palm Beach to celebrate new funding aimed at improving health equity in the community.

The event featured a $6,000 check presentation from Advanced Surgical Physicians to Sojourners With Healing Hearts, the official beneficiary of the 2025 ASP 5K obstacle course race. The funding will help support the nonprofit's mission of providing free screenings, education, and financial assistance to those who may not otherwise have access to care.

Sojourners With Healing Hearts also received a $5,000 micro-grant from the United Way of Palm Beach County, which will fund a new media campaign aimed at raising awareness and addressing disparities in breast cancer diagnoses among women of color.

Dr. Andrew Shapiro of Advanced Surgical Physicians said the organization's work in the community drove the decision to select it as the race's beneficiary.

"We chose Sojourners with Healing Hearts as the beneficiary for our 5k obstacle course this year because of the important work they do in the community," Shapiro said.

Shapiro pointed to the organization's efforts to bring mobile mammogram services directly into neighborhoods, helping people who may not be able to travel to imaging centers.

"Early detection is the key to survival," Shapiro said. "If we can identify these cancers at their earliest stage, patients have a much better chance of survival."

Attendees at the event were given a preview of the new media campaign, produced by Khanna House Studios, which will use local media platforms to reach thousands of residents across Palm Beach County.

Board member Taraneisha Burgess said the funding addresses a critical need.

"Health equity is so important," Burgess said. "It can help with early detection, and allocating funds to the community can help with education and resources."

Board member Jeanette Gordon said the campaign focuses on education as a way to close the gap in healthcare access.

"We're using education as a tool to shrink the gap and give individuals an opportunity to learn about what's happening," Gordon said. "We felt like this was the best way to expand on the great work that Sojourners is already doing in this community."

