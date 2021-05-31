Water distribution continues in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach residents who are affected by a major drinking water advisory can pick up cases of bottled water on Monday at Gaines Park.

The water distribution will run until 1 p.m. at the park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue.

City officials issued a drinking water advisory late Friday after elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, were detected in some raw water samples.

Until further notice, vulnerable populations including the elderly, infants, children under six, pregnant women, nursing moms, and people with kidney or liver disease are urged not to drink tap water or cook with it.

Mayor Keith James said anyone not in the vulnerable populations can continue to use tap water. James anticipates the advisory will be lifted later this week.

Palm Beach County This map shows the different utility service areas in Palm Beach County. The green area services West Palm Beach and the orange area services Palm Beach.

The water advisory was issued days after the toxin was first discovered in the city's drinking water supply. Because of that, some residents said they're disappointed the alert wasn't issued earlier.

"It's not just about the vulnerable populations. It's about, you know, we're in the time of a pandemic, you don't know what you could be exposing someone to," one resident said on Monday.

However, James defended the city's decision-making, saying officials were awaiting guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

"It didn't make sense to us, and so we knew from the regulatory agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, exactly what needed to be said in the advisory, who was affected, and how the public should respond," James said.

James said the city will host another water distribution on Tuesday at Gaines Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"This is a good location to have an operation, such as we had experienced with this, with the vaccines and stuff," James said. "We're looking at other locations if the need persists."

The mayor added that the city has reached out to nursing homes, homeless shelters, and the housing authority to make sure they have enough bottled water for residents.

"We're trying to do what we can to make sure that we're tapping into the most vulnerable," James said.

For the latest information on West Palm Beach's drinking water advisory, visit the city's website by clicking here or call 561-822-2222.