Vote for West Palm Beach's GreenMarket in USA Today farmers market poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's GreenMarket has been nominated as one of the best farmers markets in the country by USA Today.

The newspaper is now holding an online poll for readers to determine the country's top 10 markets.

Fans of the GreenMarket can vote once per day through April 12 at noon.

"We are excited for everyone else to know what we already know –- that the West Palm Beach GreenMarket is the best farmers market in the country," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James said in a written statement. "Our GreenMarket offers unmatched variety in a setting unlike any other. With your help, I am confident we will be named the No. 1 market!"

The GreenMarket provides the community with seasonal access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants and agricultural products from October to April each year.

Click here to vote in the online poll.

The top 10 winners will be announced on April 23.