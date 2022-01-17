Watch
Volunteers create care packages for homeless on MLK day

Volunteers create care packages in West Palm Beach for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 17, 2022.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:58:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a day-long outreach effort across Palm Beach County, hundreds of volunteers came together Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hundreds of volunteers of all ages in West Palm Beach created more than 500 care packages for the homeless and hungry.

For 9-year-old Gavin Sokoloff, Monday was more than a day off from school.

"I'm really lucky because i have food, shelter, a roof over my head, clothes," Sokoloff said.

Sokoloff came out to show what he learned in the classroom, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of diversity and equality.

"Other people can’t afford that and that’s why we’re here and helping them," Sokoloff said.

The bags filled with snacks and toiletries even had a hand written card inside. Sokoloff's favorite said peace and love.

"I want them to feel like they are appreciated and they know they are being sent love by other people," Sokoloff said.

Hosted by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, organizers shared MLK's mission, with the hope to continue to spread kindness throughout the community.

