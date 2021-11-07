Watch
Veterans honored at parade in downtown West Palm Beach

More than 5,000 participants, spectators on hand for event
Shanna St. John
A Veterans Day parade was held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in downtown West Palm Beach.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 17:16:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday's weather helped create a perfect day for a parade.

More than 5,000 participants and spectators gathered in downtown West Palm Beach to honor America's veterans.

Veterans were honored at a parade held in West Palm Beach on Nov. 7, 2021.

The event was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m along Clematis Street.

Organizers said this was the largest veterans parade held in West Palm Beach.

The parade was hosted by the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee for the 14th year.

Veterans Day is Thursday, marking the anniversary of the armistice ending World War I in 1918.

