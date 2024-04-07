Veterans' families welcome home 50th Southeast Florida Honor Flight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A veterans honor flight landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday night, the 50th trip for Southeast Florida Honor Flight.

Veterans and veteran families packed the airport waiting for those on the flight to arrive.

World War II Veteran Malcolm Rhinehart said, "I'm always glad to see veterans in a group."

"I think they ought to be well received," added Harry Chandler, a Pearl Harbor survivor.

It made for a warm welcome for 73 veterans coming home from the journey of a lifetime in Washington, D.C.

Leann Wicklander said her husband Jerry accompanied his father Larry on the trip.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Leann Wicklander greeted her husband and son at Palm Beach International Airport.



"He's been there before, but I think it’s more so about sharing it with other veterans," she said.

Larry Wicklander served in the Korean War.

Contributed by family Larry (left) and Larry Wicklander went on the Honor Flight. April 7, 2024



On Saturday, he and the other veterans were honored with a one-day tour of several memorials and a memorable return.

"I've had a lot of memorable moments but this is the best," Larry Wicklander said.

Contributed A total of 73 veterans made the trip to Washington.



Larry Wicklander said he's forever proud of his service and now forever grateful for the experience.

"We couldn't have gotten a better day and it was spent with a bunch of veterans which we all deserved to have that day and it was an honor to be picked," he said.