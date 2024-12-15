'VERY THANKFUL': Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon winners reflect on their running journeys

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After two successful days of running events, the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon welcomed runners from over 40 states and 20 countries.

While rain hit the early portions of Sunday's half-marathon and marathon races, runners enjoyed the beautiful West Palm Beach scenery while reflecting on what led them to this journey.

For Nathaniel Carter, the men's full-marathon winner, running has been a part of his life since the beginning. However, the win was unexpected after he had taken a break from running for eight years.

"I can't describe it. I never expected to win," Carter said. "I'm very thankful for the race and all of the supporters."

Women's full-marathon winner Angela Carron said she started running in high school when a friend told her to join the cross-country team.

"It makes me proud, honestly," Carron said. "I know I'm getting older, but I'm still getting stronger, and I'm going to keep going while I can while the good lord still lets me,"

Carter, with a finishing time of 2:49:58, and Carron, with a finishing time of 3:03:24, both qualified for the Boston Marathon. At this point, though, they are both just enjoying the moment.

"I can't wait to tell my mom I won a marathon because anytime I run one, she always asks did you win?" Carron said. "To be able to say I did is going to be fun for me."